Over 10,000 Alliant Energy customers without power Sunday afternoon
MADISON, Wis. - More than 10,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power Sunday afternoon.
A representative of Alliant Energy said the outage was caused by an equipment failure at 1:33 p.m.
They said the areas impacted include Verona, Oregon, the west side of Madison, and Brooklyn.
There is no specific time for power to be restored right now.
