Over 10,000 Alliant Energy customers without power Sunday afternoon

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - More than 10,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power Sunday afternoon.

A representative of Alliant Energy said the outage was caused by an equipment failure at 1:33 p.m.

They said the areas impacted include Verona, Oregon, the west side of Madison, and Brooklyn.

There is no specific time for power to be restored right now.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.