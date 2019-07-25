Over 1,000 toys donated to American Family Children's Hospital

Carrie Bower

After being diagnosed with leukemia last summer, Cormac Bower spent days at American Family Children's Hospital receiving treatment and also receiving toys through AFCH's Child Life program.

Now, Cormac and his mom, Carrie, have collected 1,163 toys for AFCH. Carrie Bower set her goal at 1,000 toys, but exceeded her goal, which totaled to about $11,000 in toy donations. The donations were brought to AFCH Thursday.

"It's things like Child Life and being able to provide those support services that make [hospital visits] not so bad," Carrie Bower said.

The family waited until this summer to donate, since the summer months are when Child Life's toy box has the least amount of toys, according to Carrie Bower.

