Power restored after tree falls on Madison's west side causing significant outage
MADISON, Wis. - Power has been restored after a significant outage on Madison's west side.
Monday's afternoon storm caused a tree to fall on power lines that initially left about 2,000 people without electricity. Power has been restored in the area.
Authorities with Madison Traffic Engineering confirmed some traffic lights were out at Raymond, Gammon and Schroeder roads during the outage.
The MG&E outage map was continually updated throughout the outage.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Half-naked man arrested at laundromat, explained he needed to wash pants, underwear
Next Story
Vehicle stolen from open garage, car keys stolen from inside house
Local And Regional News
- Complaint: Women facing charges one year after girl dies of suffocation, patterned beating
- Fire inside railroad car causes $75,000 in damages
- Madison police find shell casing following reports of shots fired
- Unable to meet health department standards, longtime Sun Prairie bar and restaurant closes
- Vos says Assembly Republicans want to 'line-item veto proof' the budget before sending to Evers
- Illinois becomes 11th state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana