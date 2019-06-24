Power restored after tree falls on Madison's west side causing significant outage

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Power has been restored after a significant outage on Madison's west side.

Monday's afternoon storm caused a tree to fall on power lines that initially left about 2,000 people without electricity. Power has been restored in the area.

Authorities with Madison Traffic Engineering confirmed some traffic lights were out at Raymond, Gammon and Schroeder roads during the outage.

The MG&E outage map was continually updated throughout the outage.

