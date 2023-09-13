CROSS PLAINS, Wis. -- Dane County officials have identified the man who died over the weekend while competing in the IRONMAN Wisconsin triathlon.
Dax Bakken, 51, died from a medical condition while competing in the bike portion of the race in Cross Plains. Testing to determine the exact cause was still underway as of Wednesday, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
Few other details about Bakken's death were immediately available.
"Dax was an incredible human being who lived every day for his family and with joy and a positive attitude, and with grit and care and love," his partner, Kristin Keir, said as part of remarks given to News 3 Now through family representatives.
Keir said Bakken was inspired to compete in the IRONMAN triathlon by one of his children.
"He had such an incredible time training, and he had such an incredible time that day out there," Keir said.
Bakken's sister, Sarah Hartlaub, told News 3 Now that he was someone the entire family looked up to. In addition to his military service, he had just finished his Master's Degree.
"Above all, he was an incredible, positive human who lived every day for his family. His tragic death has left our family devastated," Hartlaub said.
Funeral services are still being planned, Hartlaub said, and will take time.
"We are thankful for the support we've received from many people who knew and cared about Dax," she said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe fundraiser had already raised more than $60,000 for Bakken's family.
