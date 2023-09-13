Dane County officials have identified the man who died over the weekend while competing in the IRONMAN Wisconsin triathlon.

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. -- Dane County officials have identified the man who died over the weekend while competing in the IRONMAN Wisconsin triathlon.

Dax Bakken, 51, died from a medical condition while competing in the bike portion of the race in Cross Plains. Testing to determine the exact cause was still underway as of Wednesday, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.