Oshkosh deaths ruled murder-suicide
OSHKOSH, Wis. - Police say the deaths of two people in Oshkosh last week is a murder-suicide.
Authorities say the investigation shows 55-year-old Paul Guerrero shot 46-year-old Peggy Carpenter multiple times before turning the gun on himself. WLUK-TV says autopsies were done on Monday.
The bodies of the two were found Thursday night at an Oshkosh home.
