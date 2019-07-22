OSHA now says it is not investigating fires at MG&E substations

Madison FD

MADISON, Wis. - A spokesperson with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration now says the agency is not investigating a pair of fires Friday at substations for Madison Gas and Electric.

A spokesperson previously told News 3 Now OSHA was investigating and had six months to complete the investigation.

The spokesperson issued a retraction of the previous statement given, saying “OSHA is not investigating the substation incident, as there was no employees at the site and no injuries.”

An explosion and fire broke out Friday morning at the Blount Street substation for MG&E and American Transmission Company. Shortly after, another fire broke out at the East Campus substation.

During a news conference, executives within the companies said the substations were electronically connected and they believed the two fires were related.

No injuries were reported, but thousands of customers in downtown Madison lost power for several hours following the fires.

OSHA, which is part of the U.S. Department of Labor, is meant to ensure "healthful working conditions for working men and women by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance," according to the organization's website.

