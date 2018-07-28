Orpheum evacuated as precaution while firefighters respond to fire at next-door parking ramp
MADISON, Wis. - Multiple units responded to a reported structure fire at the parking ramp on Carroll Street, officials said.
The Orpheum Theater was evacuated as a precaution while officials respond. Officials with the Madison Fire Department said four engines, two medics and two ladder trucks responded.
The call reporting a possible structure fire at the parking ramp came in around 5:53 p.m., according to Dane County Dispatch. The fire was put out by 6:18 p.m., according to fire officials.
Officials said the fire involved "smoldering from the wall" and both flames and smoke were visible.
Fire officials said they sent multiple units because the proximity of the fire made it a "high life hazard." There are no reports of injuries.
The Orpheum does not have any events scheduled for Friday listed on their website.
