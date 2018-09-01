Original Wisconsin Ducks assist with flood evacuation in Sauk County

PHOTOS: Original Wisconsin Ducks assist with flood evacuations in Sauk County Photo via Original Wisconsin Ducks [ + - ] Photo via Original Wisconsin Ducks [ + - ] Photo via Original Wisconsin Ducks [ + - ]

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - The Original Wisconsin Ducks were used to help emergency personnel with flood evacuations on Saturday.

One person was rescued from their home which was surrounded by water near Highway 33 and Highway U east of Baraboo in Sauk County at the request of the city's fire department, according to a news release.

The duck vehicles will be available again if emergency personnel request it, officials with the Original Wisconsin Ducks said.

Ten years ago, the ducks were used to rescue nearly 200 people from their homes when the Baraboo River overflowed.