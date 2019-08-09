LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at Noon

News

Organizers for Iowa County Food Pantry requesting donations

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 04:16 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 05:35 PM CDT

Organizers for the Iowa County Food Pantry are requesting donations Friday.

In a post from their Facebook page, the pantry listed a number of food items they are in need of, including canned fruit, fresh vegetables and cereal. 

The post adds that monetary donations are also accepted and are appreciated. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration