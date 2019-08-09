Organizers for Iowa County Food Pantry requesting donations

Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Feeding America

Organizers for the Iowa County Food Pantry are requesting donations Friday.

In a post from their Facebook page, the pantry listed a number of food items they are in need of, including canned fruit, fresh vegetables and cereal.

The post adds that monetary donations are also accepted and are appreciated.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.