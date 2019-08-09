Organizers for Iowa County Food Pantry requesting donations
Organizers for the Iowa County Food Pantry are requesting donations Friday.
In a post from their Facebook page, the pantry listed a number of food items they are in need of, including canned fruit, fresh vegetables and cereal.
The post adds that monetary donations are also accepted and are appreciated.
