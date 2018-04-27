Organization starts campaign to address low birth weights in area African-American community
MADISON, Wis. - In Dane County there's a new effort to address the problem of low birth weights in the area's African-American population.
The Dane County Health Council and the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness said babies born to African-American moms in the area are twice as likely than white infants to be born with low birth weights.
Being born at a lower weight puts the infants at an additional risk for significant health problems and higher mortality rates.
A new nine-month public engagement was launched Thursday in hopes to identify solutions to low birth-weight babies born to African-American mothers in Dane County. The campaign hopes to reach 200-250 women.
