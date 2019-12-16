Organization requests Mounted Patrol pony for Christmas
MADISON, Wis. - An organization that supports and provides funds for the Madison Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit has asked the public to help raise money for a pony.
According to a post from the Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol Facebook page, Leo the horse retired Monday, and the group has since searched for a new member to join the unit.
The post said a pony was found, but $6,400 must first be raised before purchasing and training it next spring.
The Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol is a nonprofit organization that helps provide funding for the city's Mounted Patrol Unit. Those who would like to make a donation can go to the group's website.
