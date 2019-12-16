LIVE NOW

News 3 Now This Morning

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Organization requests Mounted Patrol pony for Christmas

By:

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 03:50 PM CST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 03:50 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - An organization that supports and provides funds for the Madison Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit has asked the public to help raise money for a pony. 

According to a post from the Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol Facebook page, Leo the horse retired Monday, and the group has since searched for a new member to join the unit. 

The post said a pony was found, but $6,400 must first be raised before purchasing and training it next spring. 

The Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol is a nonprofit organization that helps provide funding for the city's Mounted Patrol Unit. Those who would like to make a donation can go to the group's website.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration