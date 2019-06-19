LIVE NOW

News 3 Now Live at Four

BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: Racine County Sheriff talks about semitruck crash, explosion that killed 2

News

Orfordville Fire Department calls for mutual aid to respond to structure fire in Rock County

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 03:52 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:06 PM CDT

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. - The Orfordville Fire Department has called for mutual aid to assist with a structure fire Wednesday, according to officials with Rock County dispatch. 

The call reporting a structure fire in the 7500 block of West Highway 81 came in at about 2:33 p.m. Wednesday. Dispatch reports that there have been no transports. 

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Highway 81 is shut down in both directions between Mill Pond Road and County Road H while officials respond to the fire. 

Several local agencies are assisting with the response. Officials with the Orfordville Fire Department told News 3 Now the fire is still active. 

This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates. 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration