Orfordville Fire Department calls for mutual aid to respond to structure fire in Rock County
ORFORDVILLE, Wis. - The Orfordville Fire Department has called for mutual aid to assist with a structure fire Wednesday, according to officials with Rock County dispatch.
The call reporting a structure fire in the 7500 block of West Highway 81 came in at about 2:33 p.m. Wednesday. Dispatch reports that there have been no transports.
A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Highway 81 is shut down in both directions between Mill Pond Road and County Road H while officials respond to the fire.
Several local agencies are assisting with the response. Officials with the Orfordville Fire Department told News 3 Now the fire is still active.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Man arrested in Beloit for stealing car, handgun
- Kitchen fire displaces five on Schroeder Road
- DNR board to vote on permanent catfish season framework
- Governor Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of killed Racine police officer
- Madison man arrested for disorderly conduct after entering woman's apartment
- LIVE: Racine County Sheriff talks about semitruck crash, explosion that killed 2