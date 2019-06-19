Orfordville Fire Department calls for mutual aid to respond to structure fire in Rock County

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. - The Orfordville Fire Department has called for mutual aid to assist with a structure fire Wednesday, according to officials with Rock County dispatch.

The call reporting a structure fire in the 7500 block of West Highway 81 came in at about 2:33 p.m. Wednesday. Dispatch reports that there have been no transports.

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Highway 81 is shut down in both directions between Mill Pond Road and County Road H while officials respond to the fire.

Several local agencies are assisting with the response. Officials with the Orfordville Fire Department told News 3 Now the fire is still active.

