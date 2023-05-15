Oregon village hall moves to former bank site Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 15, 2023 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email WISC-TV/Channel3000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OREGON, Wis. -- Oregon's village hall has officially moved to its new home.The new village hall at 101 Alpine Parkway opened Monday after a week of work to move the contents of the former building at 117 Spring Street to the new site a mile to the west.The village acquired the building two years ago from One Community Bank, which previously operated a branch there.Staff members' email addresses and phone numbers will stay the same, and a secure drop box near the former village hall will remain in place, village officials said.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Village Hall Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Janesville woman arrested after kids found unattended in 'deplorable' living conditions NTSB to conduct safety investigation after crash that killed middle school girl 'I know what it is when I see it': Lawmaker speaks on obscene material bills on For the Record Longtime State Street retailer opens up about success and failure in a new book Wisconsin teacher accused of threatening students after finding drawings of swastikas in classroom Latest News Oregon village hall moves to former bank site Wisconsin's budget forecast dips slightly, still projected to be near $7 billion surplus Janesville firefighters rescue bunny from storm drain Fall River home considered a total loss after fire Wisconsin environmental regulators settle wastewater lawsuit with large dairy farm More News