Oregon school officials investigating racist social media post involving students

MADISON, Wis. - Oregon district officials are investigating a racist social media post involving high school students. News 3 Now is blurring the image to protect the student’s privacy. The photo shows a young man wearing a face mask. Text in the post reads in part, "I’m black now. I have the n-word card and you can’t stop me."

Earlier this week a viewer sent News 3 Now the image. District officials later confirmed that one of their students sent the post to a fellow student in January. District officials had not learned of the incident until this week.

Oregon’s Superintendent Dr. Brian Busler said he’s spoken with both students involved. The district is investigating the incident and working on proper disciplinary action.

"While we are unable to discuss specifics of a student discipline matter due to state and federal law, know this student discipline matter will be thoroughly addressed," Busler wrote in a statement to News 3 Now.

"Our District's mission is to help all students achieve their individual potential and be healthy, safe, and supported. Know that we are committed to makings this happen for all students," he added.

Dr. Ruben Anthony, the president of the Urban League of Greater Madison is condemning the post.

“It is never ok to use the 'N' word. Using it blatantly disregards all the collective pain that Black people have experienced throughout our history in America. It is not ok, for young people, Black or White to denigrate a Black person with the use of this term. This continues to be a symbol of bigotry. Racism and hate has been devastating to Black families, this is not a joking matter,” Anthony said in a statement.

Busler said the post happened off Oregon High School’s campus.

