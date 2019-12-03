Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Oregon School District to hold informational meetings about possible 2020-2021 school year changes Oregon School District to hold informational meetings about possible 2020-2021 school year changes

OREGON, Wis. - Oregon School District is building a new elementary school and with that, possible changes will be made next school year to accommodate district growth.

Proposed changes could affect current attendance boundaries, school start times and bus routes.

The proposed 2020-2021 school schedule has a start time at 7:45 a.m. for elementary school students and a 8:30 a.m. start time for middle and high school students.

TONIGHT: @OregonSchools is holding an informational meeting to address concerns and answer questions about the possible changes to the 2020-2021 school say schedule. The working plan has elementary schools starting earlier and middle and high schools later. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/5gDkiLj8Sk — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) December 2, 2019

Buses for transportation are shared at all the schools, not allowing for the same start times across the district, according to Oregon School District Superintendent Brian Busler.

Busler said the district researched adolescent sleep patterns and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a start time no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for middle and high school students.

"When we turned the page and looked at school start times for elementary, we saw some research but the research was really light by comparison in terms of adolescent sleep time," Busler said.

The 2020-2021 schedule would extend the elementary school day by 25 minutes, according to the working schedule.

Some parents expressed concerns that the longer school day would "result in decreased student achievement and increased behavioral problems."

"That just doesn't seem like these little kiddos need to be at school as long," said Heather Garrison, a parent of an elementary school student.

The district will hold informational meetings to give parents and staff the opportunity to share concerns and ask questions. The first meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the Oregon Middle School cafeteria.

