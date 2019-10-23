Oregon School District superintendent announces plan for retirement
OREGON, Wis. - The Oregon School District superintendent announced his plan for retirement Tuesday night.
Dr. Brian Busler has been the superintendent of Oregon schools for the past 14 years.
In a letter Tuesday, the district said he plans to retire at the end of this school year.
They said Busler has been working with the school board over the past few months to develop a transition plan, which will be announced during a board meeting next Monday.
