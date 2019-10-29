Oregon School Board selects new superintendent
OREGON, Wis. - The Oregon School Board has chosen a new superintendent.
Dr. Leslie Bergstrom is a longtime educator and administrator who is currently serving as the deputy superintendent.
She will succeed Dr. Brian Busler, who is retiring at the end of the school year after serving 14 years as the district leader.
