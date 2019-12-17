LIVE NOW

Oregon police warn public of possible coyote

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:32 AM CST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 11:50 AM CST

OREGON, Wis. - The village of Oregon Police Department warns the public of a possible coyote spotted running on South Burr Oak Avenue at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, police wanted to alert the public in case they let their pets outside.

Police said they will be keeping an eye out for the coyote.

 

 

