Oregon police warn public of possible coyote

Pixabay

OREGON, Wis. - The village of Oregon Police Department warns the public of a possible coyote spotted running on South Burr Oak Avenue at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, police wanted to alert the public in case they let their pets outside.

Police said they will be keeping an eye out for the coyote.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.