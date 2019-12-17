Oregon police warn public of possible coyote
OREGON, Wis. - The village of Oregon Police Department warns the public of a possible coyote spotted running on South Burr Oak Avenue at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post, police wanted to alert the public in case they let their pets outside.
Police said they will be keeping an eye out for the coyote.
