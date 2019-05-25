Oregon man wins gold medal in international archery competition

World Archery

ANTALYA, Turkey - A 21-year-old Oregon man won first place at the Hyundai World Archery Championships in Turkey on Saturday.

According to the World Archery website, James Lutz shot a perfect 150-point match, defeating the defending World Cup champion and fellow U.S. teammate Kris Schaff by a single point.

Saturday's event marked Lutz's first competition at the international level, where he represented the United States alongside Schaff and Braden Gellenthien.

The win qualifies Lutz to compete in the Moscow 2019 Hyundai Archery World Cup Final in September.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.