Oregon man wins gold medal in international archery competition

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:45 AM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 05:08 PM CDT

ANTALYA, Turkey - A 21-year-old Oregon man won first place at the Hyundai World Archery Championships in Turkey on Saturday.

According to the World Archery website, James Lutz shot a perfect 150-point match, defeating the defending World Cup champion and fellow U.S. teammate Kris Schaff by a single point. 

Saturday's event marked Lutz's first competition at the international level, where he represented the United States alongside Schaff and Braden Gellenthien. 

The win qualifies Lutz to compete in the Moscow 2019 Hyundai Archery World Cup Final in September.
 

