Oregon Fire, EMS to receive federal grant

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 10:10 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 10:10 AM CDT

OREGON, Wis. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District a grant to retrofit the fire station's apparatus bay.

According to a release, $116,100 was awarded as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program for fiscal year 2017. The release said the money will retrofit the fire station's apparatus bay with an emissions disposal system that will catch diesel emissions and send them outside.

The award is under the operations and safety program, as vehicle emissions are considered a human carcinogen, according to the International Agency for Cancer Research.

"We strive to keep our firefighters and EMTs safe in all facets of the job; that includes inside the station walls," Fire Chief Glen Lizmeier said. "In this line of work, any precautions we can take to keep our members' health is an important role for the district."

The new emissions disposal system will be installed in 2019.

