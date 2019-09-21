Oregon Community Bank makes $100,000 donation to park renovation project

OREGON, Wis. - Oregon Community Bank announced a $100,000 donation, the largest the bank has ever made, to the Jaycee Park Renovation Project, according to a news release.

President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Peotter announced the donation at the Oregon Village Board meeting on Tuesday.

"Oregon Community Bank is thrilled to give back to the community in this capacity" Peotter said. "We have a long history of supporting community facilities that benefit all members of society. We see the Jaycee Park renovation as an inclusive destination that will be enjoyed for decades to come."

According to the release, the donation will span 25 years and will help with major renovations to the park, including four new baseball/softball fields, two full-size playing fields, up to 12 pickleball courts, new playground equipment, a new concession stand and updated walking paths.

