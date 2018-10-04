Opponents of Enbridge oil pipeline protest in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS - Opponents have protested in downtown Minneapolis against Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.
Protesters Thursday erected two large tepees outside a Wells Fargo building. Wells Fargo says while the San Francisco-based bank has a relationship with Canadian-based Enbridge and other energy companies, it is not funding the project.
A protester was suspended from atop one of the tepees. Others held signs and a demonstrator briefly chanted "Shame on Wells Fargo."
Enbridge wants to replace Line 3, which runs from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota to Wisconsin. American Indian and environmental activists contend the new line is not needed and would risk spills in fragile areas.
Opponents have asked the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider its approval of Line 3.
Local And Regional News
- 12 UW-Madison Law School professors sign petition declaring Senate should not confirm Kavanaugh
- Stoughton drug dealer sentenced to 7 years in prison
- Opponents of Enbridge oil pipeline protest in Minneapolis
- Flash Flood threat Friday
- Man followed woman, grabbed her, attempted to drag her across street, police say
- Police look for missing Madison woman with autism