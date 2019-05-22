Wineke: Two symbols of America: The Statue of Liberty and a black spiked fence

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images Statue of Liberty in New York City

MADISON, Wis. - They say a picture is worth a thousand words.

If the picture is one of the Statue of Liberty, however, it is worth more than words; it is worth an entire culture.

For more than a century, the statue has towered above New York Harbor, welcoming citizens, visitors and immigrants to the United States, welcoming the homeless and refugees “yearning to breathe free” above the “golden door.”

That statue, a gift from France, is the symbol of America all over the world. When I lived in Brooklyn Heights 50 years ago, I could see it from my living room window. It is one of the most inspirational things I have ever encountered.

The statue will continue to stand, but its meaning is being obliterated by President Donald Trump and those who enable him.

The president wants the nation's symbol to be a border fence between the United States and Mexico.

According to press reports last week, Trump is micromanaging plans for the barrier. He wants it to be 30 feet tall, painted black and topped with spikes.

Painted black? Is Trump confusing the United States with Mordor? (If you're not a "Lord of the Rings" fan, Mordor is the home of the evil ruler Sauron).

Apparently not. Trump wants the fence painted black because the sun will heat it to a degree that would-be immigrants would burn their hands if they touch it. He wants it topped with spikes to make sure anyone capable of climbing it gets cut hands.

So, at one entry to the United States, we find the Statue of Liberty welcoming the huddled masses yearning to breathe free, and at another, we find a towering black wall topped with spikes.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

The purpose of the wall is not so much to keep people out as it is to assure them their quest for freedom is hopeless.

The symbolism is also backed by some concrete policies, and these aren't all limited to the president. Trump wants to change the nation's criteria for immigration to favor “merit,” and some Democrats agree with him.

Forget huddled masses. We're going to let impoverished countries educate their people and then strip them of the asset.

One thing of which we can be sure: If the fence gets built, desperate people will find a way to climb it. I expect some may become impaled on the spikes.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Abandon all hope.

