Wineke: Trump plans for migrants shame America

Alex Wong/Getty Images File photo

President Trump's incessant tweets have the tendency to put those of us who are sick of him in a moral bind.

On the one hand, the temptation is to just ignore him. He doesn't tell the truth. He is obsessed with himself. He is, in the end, boring.

On the other hand, the president keeps making announcements that are so morally outrageous that one has to ask whether remaining silent is, itself, an immoral act.

So it is with this week's tweet about undocumented immigrants: "Next week, ICE will begin the process of removing millions of illegal aliens who have illegally found their way into the United States."

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Is that going to happen? Probably not. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency doesn't have the manpower to arrest millions of people. In fact, it seems pretty busy dealing with the people it now has in custody.

So, should we just ignore the tweet?

Here's the problem: We're talking about families. We're talking about arresting families by the millions and shipping them off to concentration camps or to dangerous cities in other countries and dumping them.

This is reminiscent of the 1930s, or it will be if raids are carried out.

More likely, the announcement is merely designed to appeal to the president's anti-immigrant base.

The result, however, is to terrorize those immigrants, and particularly, terrorize their children. We seem to have done a pretty good job of that for the past couple of years.

All too many of us say that we "must secure our borders" and never bother to explain why this goal is so paramount that it justifies taking children from their parents, putting them in cages and, in an astonishing number of cases, separating families forever.

But do you know what really frosts me? We're not going to hear one word of protest from the "pro-life" religious leaders who are so insistent that we use the full power of the state to force women to bear children they don't want and to imprison physicians who try to help them.

I guess that's because securing our borders is the highest value a society can espouse, even if it means putting children who have already been born in harm's way.

