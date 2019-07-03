Wineke: Trump extravaganza misses point of America

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Apparently, President Donald Trump doesn't think the nation knows how to celebrate July 4, so he is ordering a military extravaganza to compete with the traditional programs in Washington, D.C.

It is going to feature a display of 60-ton Abrams tanks near the Lincoln Memorial, flyovers by military aircraft and the president's plane, known as Air Force One when he is aboard, plus the president's helicopter and – well, who knows.

Like most of the president's policies, this one seems to have been put together on a whim without planning or expert guidance.

He calls it a Salute to America so you won't be surprised to learn that he will be making a speech and that there is a roped-off area in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the president's guests and Republican donors.

And why not?

Trump is the commander-in-chief, and if he wants to spend millions of dollars of military funds on a spectacle meant to show he is at least as powerful as the leader of North Korea, he has the right to do so.

My guess is that he's going to look ridiculous – but what else is new?

The whole idea does miss the point of America, however. The point of America is that the nation is bigger than any one man. By making it all about him (and why else is his helicopter flying overhead?) he diminishes the significance of the occasion.

People are already laughing at him because the president proclaimed the event will feature Sherman tanks. The Army hasn't used Sherman tanks in decades.

That problem was probably just a slip of the tongue. Trump probably meant Abrams tanks.

But, even then, there doesn't seem to be much point to the exercise. Do we even need tanks anymore? We surely don't need them to defend America. They seem mostly useful in battles against tanks of another army.

What we're learning -- is that perhaps not as quickly as we should -- an enemy power can do more damage by turning on a computer virus than it can by lobbing shells at an army base.

The whole thing makes us look not powerful, but out of date.

But it will cost money -- millions of dollars. This in a country which that has just explained that it cannot afford to provide toothbrushes to children housed in cages.

So, go ahead. Have a Salute to Trump. Just don't expect anyone to take it seriously.

