Wineke: Thank God we had the WWII leaders we had

Library of Congress, LC-USZ62-117121 --

MADISON, Wis. - One thought that occurred to me as I watched the D-Day ceremonies in France this week is that we are luckier than we deserve to have had the political leaders we had.

Standing up to Hitler just wasn't a popular thing in the 1930s. It wasn't popular in the United States, it wasn't popular in England and it wasn't popular in France.

When British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain signed a peace pact with Hitler in 1938, giving away Czechoslovakia and proclaiming "peace in our time," his action was wildly popular.

Roosevelt's efforts to rebuild the American military were cloaked in subterfuges and secrecy because the American population was profoundly isolationist.

Hitler, historians tell us, was almost desperate to make a deal with the Americans and the British because keeping them out of the fray was necessary for his plans of conquest.

And, if President Trump had been leading the United States in the 1930s. . .​ You and I both know Trump would have taken the deal and we both know his actions would have met with overwhelming approval on the part of his fellow citizens.

It's not that Trump is Hitler. He's an authoritarian, but I see no evidence he has some desire for world domination.

It's that Trump is a deal-maker. There is no right or wrong in his world view, just transactions. You win or lose today and you let tomorrow wait for another deal.

And that's where it all gets tricky.

Because deal-making is part and parcel of statecraft. Every president, even those we revere, has betrayed supporters by making deals they believe further the nation's goals even at the expense of goals their supporters want.

We are a big diverse, country. We disagree on moral issues ranging from abortion to increased taxes on billionaires. Politicians make compromises.

Sometimes, however, politicians have to risk their own futures in order to stand up for what is right.

When you look at the millions of lives lost in World War II, you might make a case for saying it might have been better for humanity if we had just let Hitler and his authoritarian cronies have their way.

You might say that; but we didn't say that. Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt, two very flawed but very moral men, didn't say that.

We're lucky we had them when we did.

