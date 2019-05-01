Wineke: Opera ain't over until 'Rusalka' sings

PHOTOS: Madison Opera's production 'Rusalka' Courtesy 2019 James Gill Photography LLC [ + - ] Courtesy 2019 James Gill Photography LLC [ + - ] Courtesy 2019 James Gill Photography LLC [ + - ] Courtesy 2019 James Gill Photography LLC [ + - ] Courtesy 2019 James Gill Photography LLC [ + - ] Courtesy 2019 James Gill Photography LLC [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - Opera can be a very strange art form.

For example, Madison Opera hired famed soprano Emily Birsan to sing the title role in the weekend's performances of “Rusalkak,” but cast her in a role where she spends much of the opera as a mute.

The performances, Friday night and Sunday afternoon, portrayed a variation on the fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” and tells the story of a water sprite who falls in love with a human and seeks the help of a witch to make her human to be with him.

The catch is that, if she becomes human, she must remain mute (other spirits can hear her but humans can't), so Birsan spends much of the opera not singing.

As it turns out, that may be a good thing, not because Birsan doesn't sing well – she sings beautifully – but because she has to rely on her acting ability to tell her story.

Watching the opera was something like watching a silent movie. The actors must rely on gestures and facial expressions to convey the story while the mood is set by either live or canned music (in the case of “Rusalka,” the music was provided by the Madison Symphony Orchestra).

Birsan did a great job. But the role points out the unique qualities of opera. It isn't just music. Opera requires acting, lighting, costumes, dialogue and, of course, an orchestra. If you were to just listen to the performance, you'd never know that Birsan can act.

Birsan, incidentally, will also be one of eight soloists for this weekend's Madison Symphony Orchestra concert, which features Mahler's Eighth Symphony, popularly known as the “Symphony of a Thousand.”

The extravaganza, which marks the completion of conductor John DeMain's 25th year in Madison, will include a chorus of more than 360 members of the Madison Choral Union and the Madison Symphony Chorus and the Madison Youth Choirs, plus 109 instrumental musicians.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at 8 p.m. Saturda and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Back to “Rusalka” -- the opera calls for a relatively small number of singers but has very challenging music. General Manager Kathryn Smith says it is almost Wagnerian in scope.

The action swings between the spiritual environment of a forest-lake inhabited by wood spirits (a “rusalka” is a female water spirit who often have an unfortunate habit of killing men that wander near the water). In Antonin Dvorak's 1901 opera, this Rusalka doesn't mean to drown the human prince who attracts her – but you probably don't need a spoiler alert to guess that he's going to die in the end anyway.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.