Wineke: My generation is over

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Protesters gather for the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Protesters gather for the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

When I was the age of the young people who demonstrated in Washington, D.C. and around the world Saturday, I lived in a different world.

I had never met a Muslim. I had never met a Jewish person. I had never met a gay or lesbian – although, I later learned I had met both but neither they nor I knew it then. I had never seen a black police officer because there weren't any. I had never seen a black fire fighter because there weren't any.

My generation, the one forged in the 1960s, made a big difference in American life. We live in a different world than the one we inherited.

And, now, our time in power is over.

To be sure, we still control levels of power. The president is in his 70s. The Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives are in their late 70s. Men like Barack Obama and Paul Ryan, the age of our children, have had their time in the sun.

But our day is over. We are, effectively, zombies who can wreck things but who can no longer build things.

I hadn’t really realized that until Saturday as I watched television feeds of those kids all over the country taking the stage and telling us to get out of the way.

They weren't begging and they weren't blaming. They just pointed out what should be obvious: It is not acceptable for kids to have to worry about being shot when they go to school or when they walk down the street.

Whatever the achievements my generation has posted during the past 50 years, we have shown ourselves to be incapable of stopping the slaughter. Our answer to gun violence is to provide more people with guns.

One reason we know the student movement is working is because of the vehemence of the response.

The National Rifle Association is literally sneering at the kids.Those who support more guns are posting lies about them, doctoring photos, and issuing inane statements suggesting that teenagers are eating Tide Pods when they aren’t demonstrating.

There’s something more than desperate about all this – but there is no evidence the kids are paying any attention. We are just trying to convince ourselves that they shouldn’t be taken seriously. We are zombies.

Our problem is that there doesn’t seem to be one leader for the critics to take down. There seem to be articulate young people all over the country.

It’s not that the teenage generation is perfect. It is made up of human beings and human beings make mistakes, sometimes enormous mistakes. It’s just that their time has come and our time has passed.

We liberals ought not get too smug about this. At some point these teenagers may also take note of the fact that we are passing on to them a $20 trillion national debt, a crumbling infrastructure and several wars that we seem able to start but unable to stop.

They are going to make their own way, make their own mistakes and build their own future.

They are also the ages of our grandchildren. Perhaps that’s why we share some pride in their accomplishments, even as we watch them take our place.