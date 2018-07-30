Wineke: Is Trump's mentor Putin or Hugo Chavez?

Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump waves as he returns from Kansas City, Missouri, to the White House on July 24, 2018.

President Donald Trump’s critics accuse him of trying to emulate Russian President Vladimir Putin or Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, strong men who rule with iron fists.

Perhaps, but in style and practice, our president more closely resembles former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, a populist who gathered support from oppressed working people and who remained popular while running his country into the ground.

Chavez was elected in 1999 and re-elected but died of cancer in 2013. He enacted any number of social reforms, all of which he paid for with Venezuela’s oil revenue. When the price of oil collapsed – and when the incompetents he appointed to run the oil franchise failed – Venezuela went from being one of the richest countries in the nation to one of the poorest.

Why is Trump closer to Chavez than to Putin?

Just for the sake of argument, I am going to posit that Trump has and Chavez had a sincere desire to make their countries great and to do good things for forgotten working people.

But neither of them took office with any prior experience in government. Trump was a businessman and Chavez was a soldier. They each knew how to rule by decree but neither of them had a clue as to how to make bureaucracy work.

Putin and Erdogan, by contrast, have spent their entire adult lives maneuvering through bureaucracy. Putin was a professional spy who rose to the top of his profession. Erdogan was a mayor and a member of the Turkish Parliament before taking the reins of power.

They know how their governments work and they know how to develop support for their decrees. That doesn’t mean their programs are successful, it just means that the leaders know how to enact them.

Chavez and Trump, on the other hand, keep (kept) issuing decrees that disrupt the status quo, learn that the decrees cause unexpected consequences, issue new decrees to solve the problem caused by the old decrees and end up in chaos.

Trump, all by himself, imposed tariffs on Canada, China, Europe and Mexico.

The tariffs were widely praised by those whose industries they protected. But they threatened the economies of other nations and those other nations imposed tariffs of their own.

The market for soybeans, for example, collapsed. This was not good news for the president, coming as it did just before midterm elections. So Trump, again all by himself, allocated $12 billion to support farm prices.

In the meantime, he assured farmers that Europe is now committed to “buying lots and lots of soybeans.” Lots and lots is not a very precise figure. China already buys lots and lots of soybeans but is now turning toward Brazil as a source for them. Should China find Brazil to be a more reliable trading partner than the United States, that $12 billion bribe to farmers won’t last long.

Like Chavez, Trump is buoyed by a strong economy, one he inherited from President Barack Obama and one he juiced with a massive tax cut. His supporters seem ready to give him more time to make his policies work, even when those policies seem initially to hurt the very people who elected him.

But he still seems more Chavez than Putin.