Wineke: Is Foxconn the 'Eighth Wonder of the World'?

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker have grabbed a pair of golden shovels and moved piles of dirt under the hot June sun as part of a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for the Foxconn Technology Group project.

President Donald Trump came to Wisconsin the other day to break ground for the Foxconn plant near Racine and to pronounce the plant to be the “Eighth Wonder of the World.”

If only we had known that in the beginning, we probably wouldn’t have needed so much debate about the enterprise.

I just thought we were spending $4.5 billion in taxpayer dollars to entice a foreign corporation to build a plant in Wisconsin.

I honestly don’t know whether it is a good use of taxpayer money or not.

In fact, I honestly don’t know what they’re actually going to build in that plant. The Walker administration keeps telling us the plant is going to be great and is going to place Wisconsin in the fore of some new technology boom of the future.

If so, I guess that’s a good thing.

On the other hand, Foxconn originally said it was going to build large liquid crystal display screens at the plant, and, now it says -- I guess -- that it will build small screens instead. The difference is that the smaller screens won’t require the company to build a billion-dollar glass plant on site.

That would seem to be a significant reduction in scale but, hey, if we’re building the "Eighth Wonder of the World," no reduction is too large...or small, or whatever.

The announcement did send me to Google to remind myself of what the first seven wonders of the world were.

They were the Colossus of Rhodes, the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus , Mount Zeus at Olympia and the Temple of Artemis at Ephesus.

Or, the Great Wall of China, the Panama Canal or the Golden Great Bridge. As it turns out, lots of people have lots of candidates for “wonders.”

But, up until now, none of them have involved manufacturing plants for liquid display crystals.

But then again none of them were built while Trump was president, either.

What I truly don’t know is whether the president has a self-deprecating sense of humor and actually knows when he is pulling our leg or whether he is seriously a delusional megalomaniac.

Trump also claimed to be the first Republican since “Eisenhower in 1952” to win Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes, leaving out Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and, for that matter, Eisenhower in 1956.

I don’t want to judge him too harshly, however. His policies seem to be destroying Wisconsin’s dairy industry, cheese industry, soy bean industry and now, Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The least we can do is be grateful for another “wonder of the world.”