WISC Editorial Agenda 2018: Remove Barriers

MADISON, Wis. - We wrap up our review of our editorial agenda for the third quarter of 2018 with the acknowledgement that significant barriers to inclusion in growing the Greater Madison economy remain for too many people.

Some, such as immigration reform or in-state tuition for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, are infuriatingly political. Some, such as stubborn disparities in incomes and criminal justice outcome, are more insidious.

But there is good news. One example is Summit Credit Union’s $50,000 challenge grant to the Urban League of Greater Madison’s initiative to train, place and retain 1,500 low-income job seekers into career pathway employment by 2020. As a side note, your contribution to help match the grant would make a big difference. Please chip in a few bucks if you can.

But training and placement are barriers to inclusion. The Urban League is good at the work but needs resources to do it. Summit Credit Union is helping provide the resources and remove at least some barriers. That's progress.

