WISC Editorial Agenda 2018: Madison's Public Market

MADISON, Wis. - Big ideas, the kind we need to grow the inclusive economy we are trying to build here in the greater Madison region, rarely emerge fully formed.

Most take time and revision and improvement. So we’re kind of excited that plans for Madison’s public market have been revised recently and are once again under public review.

Changing the orientation of the building housing the market and adding a hotel to the master plan strike us as sensible revisions. They respond to both oversight committee and neighborhood concerns and suggestions. And who knows? More changes might be coming to make the public market even better, and we’re OK with that.

This is one of those big regional projects that must anticipate future growth opportunities and community needs. It’s one of the key developments in our editorial agenda for this year and we want to see it continuing to head in a positive direction. So far, so good.

