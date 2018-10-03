WISC Editorial Agenda 2018: Housing and Transportation First

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - To her credit, Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Jen Cheatham included some long-range planning around new and updated school buildings in her next five-year Strategic Framework.

We’ve got to start thinking about keeping up and looking ahead. But like other big ideas affecting Madison’s growth and development, housing and transportation planning must come first.

The Imagine Madison plan helped with that. A Greater Madison Vision will help as well. We think the city has been taking positive steps on toward creating new housing, though we need much more, especially affordable housing. And in the absence of a comprehensive transit plan, we’re concerned that housing patterns are not being designed as efficiently as they should be.

We need some kind of shared vision for use of the public rail corridor through the Isthmus, an effective bus rapid transit plan, new neighborhoods North, South and East, and a variety of starter, affordable and workforce housing options. And these plans too must be inclusive. So Culture Change is next.

