WISC Editorial Agenda 2018: Hanah Jon Taylor's persistence

MADISON, Wis. - There are two kinds of barriers to participation in building an inclusive economy in the greater Madison region; the barriers the broader community must remove collectively, and the barriers entrepreneurs with a dream must remove on their own.

Madison musician Hanah Jon Taylor has faced his share of barriers, but in a tribute to his persistence and determination, his new jazz club opens Saturday night and we couldn’t be more excited.

First of all, Taylor is a great example of refusing to let failure, regardless of cause, determine one’s destiny. And second, his jazz club, Cafe Coda, is exactly the kind of small business Madison needs more of, to complement the economic growth and new housing the community is experiencing right now. And trust us, we could all use more jazz in our lives.

We’re Hanah Jon Taylor fans. We’re also Madison fans. Cafe Coda is a wonderful tribute to Taylor and addition to our city.

