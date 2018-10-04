WISC Editorial Agenda 2018: Culture change

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Of all the elements of our agenda for growing the greater Madison region economy, culture change is the hardest to quantify.

It is to a large degree changing how people think, so change may be in the eye of the beholder.

To no one’s eye are we there yet. Far from it. But it seems to us there is some degree of greater understanding and awareness, more action in addition to dialogue and signs of momentum.

All of us have work to do in making sure our Madison economy has the diversity required for sustained success. Communities of color are hard at it. Latinx community leaders working collaboratively, the Black Women’s Wellness Foundation, the Ho Chunk Nation and the Black and Latino Chambers of Commerce are all exerting growing influence and partnership in economic development.

There is still stubborn resistance and ceilings, glass and otherwise. In other words, there are still too many barriers. We’ll talk about that tomorrow.

