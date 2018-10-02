WISC Editorial Agenda 2018: Building an inclusive economy

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - This week is our next to last review of our editorial agenda for the year, bracketing the fall elections among other reasons.

While our case for the essential growth of the greater Madison region economy is local by definition, the state and federal elections are also clearly a referendum on economic growth in Wisconsin and the U.S. We’ll be watching how the communities in our viewing area vote in these elections.

The most important element in our 2018 agenda is the need for inclusion in building the economy for 2020 and beyond. Full participation in family-supporting jobs, entrepreneurship and wealth creation are required by any definition of success.