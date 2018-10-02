WISC Editorial Agenda 2018: Building an inclusive economy
MADISON, Wis. - This week is our next to last review of our editorial agenda for the year, bracketing the fall elections among other reasons.
While our case for the essential growth of the greater Madison region economy is local by definition, the state and federal elections are also clearly a referendum on economic growth in Wisconsin and the U.S. We’ll be watching how the communities in our viewing area vote in these elections.
The most important element in our 2018 agenda is the need for inclusion in building the economy for 2020 and beyond. Full participation in family-supporting jobs, entrepreneurship and wealth creation are required by any definition of success.
The components of full participation for us included pursuing big ideas, focusing on housing and transportation, necessary culture change and removing barriers. So how have we done through the first three-quarters of the year? We’ll start with big ideas tomorrow.
Previous Story
Editorial: The public health crisis of heroin
Next Story
WISC Editorial Agenda 2018: Back to Big Ideas
Local And Regional News
- Water from Platte River floods Highway 81 in Ellenboro
- 'I think we have to try': Glendale neighborhood holds meeting following shootings
- One year later, Wisconsin native remembers night of Las Vegas shooting
- Brewers fans celebrate win from Wisconsin-themed bar near Wrigley
- Several roads in Grant County affected by flooding, high water
- Nonemergency lines for Rock County Communications Center back up after being down for an hour