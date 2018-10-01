WISC Editorial Agenda 2018: Back to Big Ideas
MADISON, Wis. - If nothing else, June’s groundbreaking for the new Madison College campus on South Park Street was the cornerstone for a year of returning to big ideas to spur inclusive growth in the region’s economy.
It may indeed be the cornerstone for decades of economic growth on its own. Yes, it’s that important.
But as significant as the new college is to a rapidly developing area in our region we need more. It’s probably unrealistic to expect the redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer plant to move any faster than it is. The few ideas that have been floated are at the very least encouraging.
Folks seem to appreciate the potential there. We’d like to see a little more momentum behind the redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center campus. That big idea is key to our future. So is the slow-moving Nolen Waterfront Plan.
As for new schools and neighborhoods…they’re tied to housing and transportation plans. More on those tomorrow.
