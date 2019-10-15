Wineke: Trump parody video goes too far

Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Look, I'm a liberal Democrat, but this parody video about President Trump goes way over any civilized line.

It depicts the president as a crazed terrorist, who enters a church, pulls out a gun and opens fire on celebrities, including former President Obama, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, Rep. Adam Schiff, who heads a committee investigating Trump's actions in Ukraine, and television star Rosie O'Donnell.

That's just for starters. He also assassinates figures stamped with the logos of television networks and the national press.

The whole thing is violent and disgusting. I am certainly no admirer of President Trump, but accusing him of being a murderous terrorist is going just too far. Liberals should be ashamed.

At least, I felt that way until I learned the video was actually created by supporters of the president who displayed the video at a conference of Trump supporters meeting at the posh Trump resort near Miami. Trump's son, Donald, was reportedly at the meeting, though I don't know if he actually saw the video.

Let that sink in: The president's supporters actually like the idea of portraying him as a terrorist who kills his enemies in graphically violent ways.

Has it really come to this?

I honestly don't know.

I have a number of friends who are Trump supporters and, in person, they are decent, humble, friendly people who will drop anything to help a person in need. I really can't imagine them condoning things like this. But, some of their posts on Facebook leave me shaking my head.

The president, himself, once predicted that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York and not lose a supporter. At the time, I thought his claim was hyperbole.

Trump seems to have a strange mystical effect on his supporters, turning them slowly into grotesque imitations of the men and women they used to be, turning their values against them and demanding they support what they once condemned.

It's weird.

The folks who made the video claim it is a "parody."

A parody of what? Its "creators" say it is a parody of a 2014 film "Kingsmen: The Secret Service." A parody is defined pretty much as a humorous imitation of an actual event or work of art. To be sure, we do have more than our share of massacres in American churches but there is nothing humorous about them and President Trump has nothing to do with perpetrating them.

Who thinks this is funny and why was that person even allowed within the walls of a Trump resort, much less a gathering of Trump supporters?

And how much more of this can we expect to tolerate before the next election?

