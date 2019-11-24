UW Health HIV prevention initiative is first step to action

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Awareness is the first step to action. Thirty years ago it was rare to talk about HIV and AIDS in public.

Today we have messages promoting HIV prevention on Madison Metro busses. And we are so much healthier for it.

This month UW Health launched a public health initiative educating the public about a prescription drug that can prevent HIV infections. It's called PeEP it Up: Stay HIV Free with PrEP, a safe and effective daily pill for HIV prevention. The campaign is the result of a five-year, $350,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The number of AIDS cases has declined over the last 10 years, but there are still hundreds of diagnoses each year especially among vulnerable populations. So, good for UW Health for spreading the word. HIV is preventable and treatable. Let's talk about it.



