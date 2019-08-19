How United Way of Dane County is changing with the times

MADISON, Wis. - Many of you are probably well aware of this, but the United Way of Dane County of 2019 is changing with the times. It is updating its mission and operations, broadening its already broad reach of community engagement and impact and expanding its investment process. Research, data, deep community leadership, and accountability, all hallmarks of United Way of Dane County’s commitment to both the Agenda and Champions for Change.

Tuesday is the community kickoff of this year’s Seasons of Caring at the Mallards Duck Pond. You are invited. Everyone is invited. It’ll kick off the Annual Campaign with all kinds of activities, onsite volunteer projects, dinner, t-shirts and plenty to do for the kids hosted by Madison Forward. We’ll have more to offer on how you can participate in this year’s campaign as it moves forward. There’s been a lot of progress but there’s a lot to do. Let’s get at it. The time is now.

