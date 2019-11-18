Gov. Tony Evers shows how he intends to govern

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

It’s been an interesting couple of weeks at the State Capitol, during which Republicans in the legislature have solidified their strategy for dealing with Governor Tony Evers, and Evers has shown clear signs of how he intends to govern. Perhaps he’s not the soft-spoken, unflappable, policy-wonk after all.

Majority Republicans have adopted the approach their Congressional counterparts employed against president Obama: undermine Evers in every way possible including refusing to participate in the basic work of legislating. Evers’ frustration bubbled over at times. He needs to tone down the harsh rhetoric. It’s only adding to the divisiveness.

We’re happier with the Governor’s decision to issue executive orders as a way to get something done in light of an obstructionist legislative majority. Establishing a task force on climate change and an advisory council on equity and inclusion are important messages to send to people who might be worried about starting a business, working and living in state that does not embrace innovation and diversity.

Editorial: Gov. Tony Evers

