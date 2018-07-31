Editorial: Words matter in campaign ads
MADISON, Wis. - There’s a story on Channel3000.com today about the first TV ad by one of the Democratic candidates for governor in advance of the primary election in two weeks, although all the candidates have been flooding our inboxes with hysterical - and not in the funny sense – emails for months now.
In typical, 21st-century political fashion, campaigns compete to outdo each other in outrage, desperation, fear-mongering, and pleas for money, and often all at once. And in doing so, they often are just plain wrong.
Case in point: at least two candidates for governor continue to mention China or Chinese people in connection with the Taiwan manufacturing company, Foxconn, that is building a plant in Wisconsin. Notice we said Taiwan, not China. What’s the point in falsely implying Foxconn is a Chinese company? I’ll bet our Muslim friends and neighbors could answer that.
Words matter, especially when they refer to cultures, countries, and people. Candidates for offices at every level must be held accountable for how they use them.
