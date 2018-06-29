Editorial: Wisconsin's indie youth music competition

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - This week marks the opening of Summerfest, billed as the world’s largest music festival on Milwaukee’s lakefront.

That means it’s also time for the Rockonsin finals competition at Summerfest, one of our favorite festival attractions. Rockonsin is a one-of-its-kind in the nation nonprofit, statewide garage band competition for seventh- to 12th-grade musicians. These are out-of-school bands but players must be attending a Wisconsin school during the current school year.

It’s a labor of love for Dennis Graham Associates and this is his 14th year producing the competition, with a little help, lately, from the Madison Area Music Association. It’s a celebration of the musical talent and passion of young people and a recognition of the value music and other arts provide as part of a young person’s education.

The 12 finalists will appear Friday and Saturday on the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage and how cool is that? Rockonsin.