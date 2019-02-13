Editorial: Wisconsin joins climate alliance

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - As Gov. Tony Evers continues to take steps to reverse the destructive policies of his predecessor, Wisconsin has begun to return to responsible policy-making.

Few matters are as important as joining other states and nations in combating climate change.

Former Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators sought the rewards of denying science and supporting the fossil fuel industry, despite the environmental risks. In fact, the response by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce to Evers’ announcement that Wisconsin would join 20 other states in the U.S. Climate Alliance was that it would hurt the state’s economy. Of course, money always comes ahead of the health of the environment and the world’s population.

But despite a climate science-denying president there is a great deal states can do individually and collectively to support global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and prevent further catastrophic climate change.

As Evers pointed out, states can take climate action and grow their economies at the same time. We’re pleased Wisconsin has joined in that effort.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.