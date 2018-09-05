Editorial: Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism's decade of essential journalism

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - It is no coincidence that the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism’s 10-year tenure coincides with a decade of decline in daily newspapers.

Center founders Andy Hall and Dee Hall could see the writing on the wall from their old offices at the Wisconsin State Journal. Still, it was a risky venture. It was also absolutely necessary.

The nonprofit WCIJ, and other experiments in filling the void created by the gutting of so many daily newspapers, are doing essential reporting and editing and presenting news content that would otherwise go unreported. The WCIJ’s 10 years of work include stories on government secrecy, water quality, whistleblowers, juvenile justice and hate crimes that have made a difference and resulted in action and change.

In a way, it’s unfortunate that the WCIJ is needed. But it is, badly. For better or worse, it’s the future of American journalism. Happy 10th anniversary, WCIJ. Here’s to many more years of essential journalism.

