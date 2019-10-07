Editorial: While we were gone, resignation of Chief Mike Koval

MADISON, Wis. - As usual, a lot happens during a two-week vacation. This time it was the resignation of Madison Police Chief Mike Koval. While no surprise to us, it's still a big deal. So while it feels like everything that could be said has been said, we've got a few things to say about the chief.

First of all, Mike Koval was a good guy. He was thoughtful and funny and self-deprecating and generous in ways often unnoticed. To say he wore his heart on his sleeve is an understatement. But in that heart was a passion for policing and the city of Madison. Like everybody else, we did not always agree with him. But we never questioned that heart.

This is an extremely tough time to be a cop, to say nothing of a police chief. We look forward to a robust, smart and meaningful conversation about the next chief. But we want to thank Mike Koval for his commitment and his decades of service to Madison.

Editorial: Chief Mike Koval resignation

