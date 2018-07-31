Editorial: Welcome back, CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wis. - They’re back, the fittest people you’ll ever see, ready to compete with themselves and each other, entertain us, deplete us of fruits, nuts and vegetables and make most us look in the mirror and say, “Really?”

The CrossFit games have returned to Madison after a successful competition in 2017 so smashing the games signed on to Madison as the site of its finals competition through at least 2021. We should invite every friend we know to visit this week. They’d marvel at what good shape we are all in.

Seriously, it’s a pleasure to have the fittest people on earth back for this international event. Sure, it brings almost 600 athletes, 70,000 spectators and $12 million in spending to Madison. But it’s also an opportunity for over 300 million households around the world to see Madison at its healthiest, most beautiful and most welcoming.

So welcome back, fit people. Have a ball, enjoy our city and our people. We’re glad to have you here.