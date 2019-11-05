Editorial: We're in the solutions business - climate change

Programming Notice

Posted: Nov 04, 2019 02:54 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:14 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - As the Trump administration moves forward with its astonishingly shortsighted and destructive commitment to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement the responsibility for solving the problem of climate change falls increasingly on local governments, businesses, innovators and strategic thinkers.

 

Last week Alliant Energy announced plans to add 1,000 megawatts of solar power by 2023, creating jobs and providing more clean, renewable energy.

 

And this Friday, the Wisconsin Academy is holding a daylong Climate Forward Conference at Monona Terrace, bringing together experts and advocates from around the state to "design solutions for a more sustainable Wisconsin and world." Solutions…exactly what we're looking for.

 

Under the heading of "anything is possible," last week even State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos apparently said climate change is probably real. But given that most Republican politicians at the state and federal levels deny climate change actions like those by Alliant Energy and the Wisconsin Academy are needed and appreciated.

 

 

