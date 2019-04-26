Editorial: We're in the solution business - United Against Hate expands

MADISON, Wis. - The divide in this country is surely as economic as it is cultural and political. Money separates us, and the lack of money is a hugely difficult barrier to overcome. It’s a problem. On Friday, We Are Many – United Against Hate is launching a new, nonprofit initiative to help students from low-income and medium-income families pay for higher education.

Empowering Students for Success, or ESS, will offer zero percent financing, flexible payback schedules, loan forgiveness, mentoring and more to eligible students regardless of ethnicity, color, religion or political affiliation. It was created by United Against Hate founder Masood Akhtar, and the impressive board includes former Uuniversity of Wisconsin Chancellor John Wiley, former University of Wisconsin Regent Mark Bradley and Edgewood College President Scott Flanagan among others.

This is important work long abandoned by dysfunctional politicians. So it is the work of citizens and activists and businesses and organizations committed to being in the solution business. We thank them.

