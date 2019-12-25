Editorial: We are united against hate

MADISON, Wis. - Of the many stories that defined 2019 one of the most hopeful was the impact of the Madison-based organization We Are Many United Against Hate.

And we draw on the organization’s name for our Holiday editorial. For what is the message of all the rich cultural and religious holidays we celebrate in December than standing against hate?

To be sure it is a time of generosity and compassion and we are again moved by the many ways our fellow citizens and neighbors give of their time and money to help others in need. It is the true spirit of the season. But in that spirit we recognize the need to reject hatred as forcefully and determinedly as possible. Our world is awash in religious intolerance, racial bias, prejudice and, in a word, hatred. The work of understanding one another, of confronting individual misperceptions, fears and biases is hard. But surely in this time of professing the dream of peace on earth we can start from one shared place – that we are united against hate.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.